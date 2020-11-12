Nina Metsovaara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nina Metsovaara, FNP
Nina Metsovaara, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA.
Walgreens #042642 West Portal Ave, San Francisco, CA 94127 Directions (415) 291-0489
Nina was wonderful. Made me feel totally comfortable and performed my IUD insertion quickly and relatively painlessly.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356706634
Nina Metsovaara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Nina Metsovaara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nina Metsovaara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nina Metsovaara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nina Metsovaara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.