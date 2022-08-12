See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Islip, NY
Nina Reiss, MAMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nina Reiss, MAMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Islip, NY. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    435 Main St Ste 5, Islip, NY 11751 (631) 210-7508

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 12, 2022
Nina is a pleasure to work with she makes you feel extremely comfortable and relaxed to be open and honest with her. She feels you out to see your communication strategy before going in deeper. She is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate. To me she is like talking to a friend that is open minded, and also gives me other perspectives. And also how to handle my two children. I have only worked with a short while. But I already feel a change with myself and my children. Would highly recommend.
Karina Mauro — Aug 12, 2022
About Nina Reiss, MAMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457891822
Frequently Asked Questions

Nina Reiss, MAMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nina Reiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nina Reiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Nina Reiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nina Reiss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nina Reiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nina Reiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

