Nina Tarlton, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Nina Tarlton, APN

Nina Tarlton, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN. 

Nina Tarlton works at East Tennessee Brain & Spine, P.C. in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nina Tarlton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Tennessee Brain & Spine Center
    444 Clinchfield St Ste 103, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 578-1518
  2. 2
    Hope A Womens Cancer Center
    6 Sheridan Sq Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 392-4908
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    May 21, 2020
    Nina Tarlton is by far one of the best NP that I have ever had the pleasure of being a patient of.she is knowledgeable and very caring and concerned about my health I would recommend her to anyone,Thanks Nina
    Mikel Taylor — May 21, 2020
    Photo: Nina Tarlton, APN
    About Nina Tarlton, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477518496
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nina Tarlton, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nina Tarlton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nina Tarlton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nina Tarlton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nina Tarlton works at East Tennessee Brain & Spine, P.C. in Kingsport, TN. View the full address on Nina Tarlton’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Nina Tarlton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nina Tarlton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nina Tarlton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nina Tarlton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

