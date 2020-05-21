Nina Tarlton, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nina Tarlton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nina Tarlton, APN
Overview of Nina Tarlton, APN
Nina Tarlton, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.

Nina Tarlton's Office Locations
East Tennessee Brain & Spine Center444 Clinchfield St Ste 103, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-1518
Hope A Womens Cancer Center6 Sheridan Sq Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 392-4908
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Nina Tarlton is by far one of the best NP that I have ever had the pleasure of being a patient of.she is knowledgeable and very caring and concerned about my health I would recommend her to anyone,Thanks Nina
About Nina Tarlton, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477518496
Frequently Asked Questions
Nina Tarlton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nina Tarlton accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nina Tarlton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Nina Tarlton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nina Tarlton.
