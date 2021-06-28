Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD
Overview of Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD
Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD is an Optometrist in Raleigh, NC.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabr's Office Locations
- 1 8231 Brier Creek Pkwy Ste 104, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 863-5032
-
2
Eye Care Associates2075 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 655-0625
-
3
Eye Care Associates Od PA2024 Cameron St, Raleigh, NC 27605 Directions (919) 863-2015
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabr?
Dr. Gabr was AMAZING! I have been wearing glasses and contact lens for over 20 yrs. I met Dr. Gab for the 1st time 2 weeks ago. I was having lots of stress with my eyesight and constantly taking my glasses off. Dr. Gabr was able to discover the problem and give me the best prescription for my current eye sight I've ever received in 20 yrs! I was amazed how instantly I saw the benefit! She was very professional and caring during my visit! She also took time to care and answer all my questions! She was relatable and completely genuine! I would a 1000% recommend her and I would never want to see anyone else other than Dr. Gabr for now on for my eye CARE!
About Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD
- Optometry
- English, Arabic
- 1437762176
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabr speaks Arabic.
Dr. Gabr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.