See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD

Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD is an Optometrist in Raleigh, NC. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Donavon Cloninger, OD
Dr. Donavon Cloninger, OD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Nicole Gordon, OD
Dr. Nicole Gordon, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Cynthia Rohm, OD
Dr. Cynthia Rohm, OD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Gabr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    8231 Brier Creek Pkwy Ste 104, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 863-5032
  2. 2
    Eye Care Associates
    2075 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 655-0625
  3. 3
    Eye Care Associates Od PA
    2024 Cameron St, Raleigh, NC 27605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 863-2015
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gabr?

    Jun 28, 2021
    Dr. Gabr was AMAZING! I have been wearing glasses and contact lens for over 20 yrs. I met Dr. Gab for the 1st time 2 weeks ago. I was having lots of stress with my eyesight and constantly taking my glasses off. Dr. Gabr was able to discover the problem and give me the best prescription for my current eye sight I've ever received in 20 yrs! I was amazed how instantly I saw the benefit! She was very professional and caring during my visit! She also took time to care and answer all my questions! She was relatable and completely genuine! I would a 1000% recommend her and I would never want to see anyone else other than Dr. Gabr for now on for my eye CARE!
    Nijah — Jun 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gabr to family and friends

    Dr. Gabr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gabr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD.

    About Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437762176
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nisma Gabr, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.