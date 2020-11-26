Nitya Prema accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nitya Prema, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nitya Prema, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Angels Camp, CA.
Locations
- 1 1311 S Main St, Angels Camp, CA 95222 Directions (209) 795-0755
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Nitya is a wonderful therapist. She called me back right when I needed her, and has been incredibly helpful in our sessions.
About Nitya Prema, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1942362488
Frequently Asked Questions
Nitya Prema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Nitya Prema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nitya Prema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nitya Prema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.