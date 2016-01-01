Njideka Ikeakor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Njideka Ikeakor
Overview of Njideka Ikeakor
Njideka Ikeakor is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Njideka Ikeakor's Office Locations
- 1 11711 Aldine Westfield Rd, Houston, TX 77093 Directions (281) 219-2400
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Njideka Ikeakor?
About Njideka Ikeakor
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790111557
Frequently Asked Questions
Njideka Ikeakor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Njideka Ikeakor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Njideka Ikeakor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Njideka Ikeakor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.