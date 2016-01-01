No Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
No Bae, FNP
Overview of No Bae, FNP
No Bae, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
No Bae works at
No Bae's Office Locations
-
1
ACN West Charles Rangel Practice534 W 135th St, New York, NY 10031 Directions (866) 463-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with No Bae?
About No Bae, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649713975
Frequently Asked Questions
No Bae works at
No Bae has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with No Bae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with No Bae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with No Bae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.