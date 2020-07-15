Noah Dassel, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Noah Dassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Noah Dassel, ARNP
Overview
Noah Dassel, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Noah Dassel works at
Locations
Primary Care at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center11011 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Noah has been my PCP for two years. He's welcoming, kind, empathetic, and knowledgeable. I've always been impressed that even when the office has back to back appointments or is running slightly behind, he goes the extra step to find out more about you as a person, not just as a patient. He works with me to give an overview of my healthcare options, so I have a clear view of a healthcare plan that I have participated in making. After a visit, I always feel supported, heard, and reassured. Thanks Noah!
About Noah Dassel, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1003328485
