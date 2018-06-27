See All Chiropractors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Noah Herbert, DC

Chiropractic
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Noah Herbert, DC is a Chiropractor in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Herbert works at Synergy Spine and Injury Center in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Synergy Wellness Chiropractic
    1525 S Alafaya Trl Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 282-4449
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Synergy Spine and Injury Center Lake Mary
    2500 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 215, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 282-4449

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Treatment frequency



Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2018
    After I have car accident I had a treatment for my Spine I feeling better . Thank you Dr Herbert for you kindness , and the girls also great team !
    Martha Murillo in Orlando — Jun 27, 2018
    About Dr. Noah Herbert, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134358864
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • Stetson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noah Herbert, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

