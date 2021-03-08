See All Chiropractors in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Noble Thomas, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Noble Thomas, DC is a Chiropractor in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Thomas works at Chiropractic & Wellness Care in Hawthorne, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrea Ippolito
    153 Broadway Ste 1, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 747-9200
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Injury
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2021
    Dr. Thomas worked with me to understand my specific symptoms so he could address the root causes. I received a custom tailored treatment & movement prescriptions that helped me get back to working out pain free, seeing small and encouraging progress along the way. I would highly recommend working with him and will see him again in the future for any new issues!
    Adam A — Mar 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Noble Thomas, DC

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Noble Thomas, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas works at Chiropractic & Wellness Care in Hawthorne, NY. View the full address on Dr. Thomas's profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

