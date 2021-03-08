Dr. Noble Thomas, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Noble Thomas, DC
Overview
Dr. Noble Thomas, DC is a Chiropractor in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Andrea Ippolito153 Broadway Ste 1, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 747-9200Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr. Thomas worked with me to understand my specific symptoms so he could address the root causes. I received a custom tailored treatment & movement prescriptions that helped me get back to working out pain free, seeing small and encouraging progress along the way. I would highly recommend working with him and will see him again in the future for any new issues!
About Dr. Noble Thomas, DC
- Chiropractic
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1831566843
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- Caldwell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.