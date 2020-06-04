Noha Elnagar, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Noha Elnagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Noha Elnagar, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University School Of Med Cairo Egypt and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Falzone Diabetes Center2100 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (567) 420-1600Monday12:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
What a great Dr., very empathetic and knowledgeable enthusiastic about treatment.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215324132
- Immunology, Hiv/Aids
- Pathology
- Cairo U Med Sch Affil Hosp
- Cairo University School Of Med Cairo Egypt
- Cairo University
Noha Elnagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Noha Elnagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Noha Elnagar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Noha Elnagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Noha Elnagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Noha Elnagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.