Noor Alaina, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Noor Alaina, FNP-C

Noor Alaina, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Stockbridge, GA. 

Noor Alaina works at Aylo Health in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Noor Alaina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aylo Health - Endocrinology at Stockbridge
    145 Eagles Walk Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 914-1808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Biopsy
Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Biopsy
Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Treatment frequency



Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Noor Alaina, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518317304
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M International University
