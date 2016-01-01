See All Nurse Practitioners in Plantation, FL
Nora Figueroa, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Nora Figueroa, FNP

Nora Figueroa, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL. 

Nora Figueroa works at Sanitas Medical Center in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nora Figueroa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidscare Pediatrics of Plantation PA
    8320 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 665-4827
    About Nora Figueroa, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124411699
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nora Figueroa, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nora Figueroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nora Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nora Figueroa works at Sanitas Medical Center in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Nora Figueroa’s profile.

    Nora Figueroa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nora Figueroa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nora Figueroa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nora Figueroa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.