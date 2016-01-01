Nora Figueroa, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nora Figueroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nora Figueroa, FNP
Overview of Nora Figueroa, FNP
Nora Figueroa, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL.
Nora Figueroa works at
Nora Figueroa's Office Locations
-
1
Kidscare Pediatrics of Plantation PA8320 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (844) 665-4827
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nora Figueroa?
About Nora Figueroa, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124411699
Frequently Asked Questions
Nora Figueroa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nora Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nora Figueroa works at
Nora Figueroa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nora Figueroa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nora Figueroa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nora Figueroa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.