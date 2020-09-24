Nora Valencia accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nora Valencia, PMHNP-BC
Nora Valencia, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Institute for Urban Family Health Inc,the16 E 16th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (917) 297-0881
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
How was your appointment with Nora Valencia?
I've been meeting with Nora for about 4 months. She is calm, kind, and measured in her recommendations. She also values my input on my own treatment. Would recommend.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902213812
Nora Valencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Nora Valencia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nora Valencia.
