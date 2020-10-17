Dr. Nora Zoma, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nora Zoma, DC
Overview
Dr. Nora Zoma, DC is a Chiropractor in Troy, MI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Zoma works at
Locations
-
1
Embody Health2241 Bellingham Dr # A, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 464-7579
-
2
Embody Health Chiropractic2888 E Long Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 464-7579Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zoma?
Dr. Zoma is such a thoughtful doctor. She listens, takes a holistic approach to healthcare, and provides amazing care. I always feel comfortable discussing whatever is going on with my health and I never feel rushed during my visits. I can't say enough about her- she's the best!
About Dr. Nora Zoma, DC
- Chiropractic
- 12 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467729574
Education & Certifications
- Southern California University of Health Sciences
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zoma accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zoma works at
Dr. Zoma speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.