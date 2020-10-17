See All Chiropractors in Troy, MI
Dr. Nora Zoma, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nora Zoma, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nora Zoma, DC is a Chiropractor in Troy, MI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Zoma works at Embody Health in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Mackenzie Goss
Mackenzie Goss
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. John Wood, DC
Dr. John Wood, DC
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Jack Goss, DC
Dr. Jack Goss, DC
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Embody Health
    2241 Bellingham Dr # A, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 464-7579
  2. 2
    Embody Health Chiropractic
    2888 E Long Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 464-7579
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zoma?

    Oct 17, 2020
    Dr. Zoma is such a thoughtful doctor. She listens, takes a holistic approach to healthcare, and provides amazing care. I always feel comfortable discussing whatever is going on with my health and I never feel rushed during my visits. I can't say enough about her- she's the best!
    Katie — Oct 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nora Zoma, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nora Zoma, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zoma to family and friends

    Dr. Zoma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zoma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nora Zoma, DC.

    About Dr. Nora Zoma, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467729574
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern California University of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nora Zoma, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zoma accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zoma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zoma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zoma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zoma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nora Zoma, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.