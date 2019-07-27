See All Physicians Assistants in Mesa, AZ
Norah Parker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Norah Parker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ. 

Norah Parker works at My Dr Now in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    My Dr Now
    1982 W Main St Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 677-8282
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 27, 2019
    It was my first visit to this clinic for a routine appt for a upper respiratory illness. Keep in mind I've had several BAD experiences with PCP appts(annual physicals etc) over past 2 years. The PA Nora was absolutely "outstanding!!" She listened to all of my concerns and questions patiently. She went above and beyond with taking the time to answer and provide feedback to those questions! In a time when in my opinion good "bedside manor" and a effort to establish some basic rapport and trust with a patient is all most non existent PA Nora was just a real breath of fresh air!! Have always preferred a MD or DO for my PCP(I'm a 58 year old male and have never had a woman as a PCP...old school I guess in terms of being more comfortable with a male Dr) Anyway about to change that history. Good chance will make her my next PCP! Thanks Nora.
    Michael — Jul 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Norah Parker, PA-C
    About Norah Parker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326310533
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Norah Parker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Norah Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Norah Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Norah Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Norah Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norah Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norah Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norah Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

