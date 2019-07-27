Norah Parker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Norah Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Norah Parker, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Norah Parker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ.
Norah Parker works at
Locations
1
My Dr Now1982 W Main St Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 677-8282
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first visit to this clinic for a routine appt for a upper respiratory illness. Keep in mind I've had several BAD experiences with PCP appts(annual physicals etc) over past 2 years. The PA Nora was absolutely "outstanding!!" She listened to all of my concerns and questions patiently. She went above and beyond with taking the time to answer and provide feedback to those questions! In a time when in my opinion good "bedside manor" and a effort to establish some basic rapport and trust with a patient is all most non existent PA Nora was just a real breath of fresh air!! Have always preferred a MD or DO for my PCP(I'm a 58 year old male and have never had a woman as a PCP...old school I guess in terms of being more comfortable with a male Dr) Anyway about to change that history. Good chance will make her my next PCP! Thanks Nora.
About Norah Parker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326310533
Frequently Asked Questions
Norah Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Norah Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Norah Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Norah Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norah Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norah Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norah Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.