Norma Encarnacion accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Norma Encarnacion, MFCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Norma Encarnacion, MFCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Pasadena, CA.
Locations
- 1 595 E Colorado Blvd Ste 710, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 405-1433
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I love her! Have been seeing her for 2 years. She is professional, punctual, no confusion with bills ever, I completely recommend her.
About Norma Encarnacion, MFCC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1992714646
Frequently Asked Questions
Norma Encarnacion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Norma Encarnacion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norma Encarnacion.
