Norma McKnight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Norma McKnight, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Norma McKnight, CRNP
Norma McKnight, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dothan, AL.
Norma McKnight works at
Norma McKnight's Office Locations
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Norma McKnight?
I’ve seen Ms Norma McKnight for a few yrs. Not only does she listen to me as a patient but shows true concern! I had rather see her over anyone else in this clinic. She’s very pleasant and her staff is always kind and courteous!
About Norma McKnight, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134426588
Frequently Asked Questions
Norma McKnight accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Norma McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Norma McKnight works at
7 patients have reviewed Norma McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norma McKnight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norma McKnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norma McKnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.