Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC
Overview
Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC is a Clinical Psychologist in Richmond, VA.
Locations
- 1 3217 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23227 Directions (804) 321-5400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murdoch-Kitt has been working with me during my best and worst times for over three years now. She has a good respect for patient loyalty and offers up personalized advice in what feels like a very casual conversation. Her office environment helps a lot, as her practice is in an old house so it's very comforting. She will sometimes provide homework or suggested readings if she thinks it will help your progress. She's very supportive of improving your mental health through things that you have the power to change yourself, and so she has inspired me to leave jobs that did not pay me/treat me well, ditch toxic friends, and interact with abusers in a manner that prioritizes my own safety and mental health. My only criticism is that the appointments can sometimes feel rushed and I don't love how she has addressed weight with me over the years. Overall she keeps the best intentions so I feel safe to let her know when something bothers me, which is important.
About Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1316057425
23 patients have reviewed Norma Murdoch-Kitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norma Murdoch-Kitt.
