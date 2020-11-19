See All Clinical Psychologists in Richmond, VA
Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC

Clinical Psychology
3.4 (23)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC is a Clinical Psychologist in Richmond, VA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3217 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond, VA 23227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 321-5400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Norma Murdoch-Kitt?

    Nov 19, 2020
    Dr. Murdoch-Kitt has been working with me during my best and worst times for over three years now. She has a good respect for patient loyalty and offers up personalized advice in what feels like a very casual conversation. Her office environment helps a lot, as her practice is in an old house so it's very comforting. She will sometimes provide homework or suggested readings if she thinks it will help your progress. She's very supportive of improving your mental health through things that you have the power to change yourself, and so she has inspired me to leave jobs that did not pay me/treat me well, ditch toxic friends, and interact with abusers in a manner that prioritizes my own safety and mental health. My only criticism is that the appointments can sometimes feel rushed and I don't love how she has addressed weight with me over the years. Overall she keeps the best intentions so I feel safe to let her know when something bothers me, which is important.
    — Nov 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC
    How would you rate your experience with Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Norma Murdoch-Kitt to family and friends

    Norma Murdoch-Kitt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Norma Murdoch-Kitt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC.

    About Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316057425
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Norma Murdoch-Kitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Norma Murdoch-Kitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norma Murdoch-Kitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norma Murdoch-Kitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norma Murdoch-Kitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Norma Murdoch-Kitt, LCPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.