Norma Nu Ez Dolmo, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Norma Nu Ez Dolmo, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Norma Nu Ez Dolmo works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Federal Way
    30809 1st Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Norma Nu Ez Dolmo, PA-C

Family Medicine
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1386952018
  • 1386952018
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital

