Norma Urbina, NP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Norma Urbina, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Norma Urbina works at Oak Street Health North Side in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health North Side
    Oak Street Health North Side
1950 Ephriham Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164
(817) 241-1331

About Norma Urbina, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1003485442
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

