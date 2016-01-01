Norma Urbina, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Norma Urbina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Norma Urbina, NP
Overview
Norma Urbina, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Norma Urbina works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health North Side1950 Ephriham Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164 Directions (817) 241-1331
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Norma Urbina?
About Norma Urbina, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1003485442
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Norma Urbina using Healthline FindCare.
Norma Urbina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Norma Urbina works at
Norma Urbina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Norma Urbina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norma Urbina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norma Urbina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.