Dr. Norman Johnson, OD
Overview of Dr. Norman Johnson, OD
Dr. Norman Johnson, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
EyeCare Associates828 S Broad St, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (844) 206-8848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Norman Johnson, OD
- Optometry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1134191158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.