Norman Jones, MED

Counseling
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Norman Jones, MED is a Counselor in Goodlettsville, TN. 

Norman Jones works at Counseling Services of Middle Tn LLC in Goodlettsville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Services of Middle Tn LLC
    420 N Main St, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 859-0191
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 03, 2021
    I have taken different members of my family including myself, to Norman Jones since the loss of my daughter in 2016. He is warm and thoughtful. He does make you look deep within yourself and confronts you with the truth. He has always been available during a crisis. I feel very blessed to have him as a counselor in times of need.
    Vivian Stockman — Sep 03, 2021
    About Norman Jones, MED

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417006248
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Norman Jones, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Norman Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Norman Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Norman Jones works at Counseling Services of Middle Tn LLC in Goodlettsville, TN. View the full address on Norman Jones’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Norman Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Norman Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norman Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norman Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

