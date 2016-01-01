Norman Mallory has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Norman Mallory, PA-C
Overview
Norman Mallory, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bangor, ME.
Norman Mallory works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Gastroenterology360 Broadway Ste 100, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-3550
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Norman Mallory?
About Norman Mallory, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710086608
Frequently Asked Questions
Norman Mallory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Norman Mallory works at
Norman Mallory has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Norman Mallory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Norman Mallory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Norman Mallory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.