Dr. Norm Weistuch, PHD

Psychology
Overview

Dr. Norm Weistuch, PHD is a Psychologist in Princeton, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    194 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-4484
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 17, 2019
    My autistic son has been seeing Dr. Norman 2-3 times a week for over a year with great success. Dr. Norman has over 40 years of experience helping children with disabilities and their families through therapy and support. I trust Dr.Norm to deal with my sons school, psychiatrist, and treatment facilities. My son’s therapy is tailored to his specific needs. I am extremely grateful for everything Dr. Norm is doing for my family.
    — Aug 17, 2019
    About Dr. Norm Weistuch, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1235281890
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

