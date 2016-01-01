Nune Hovanisyan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nune Hovanisyan, FNP
Overview of Nune Hovanisyan, FNP
Nune Hovanisyan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA.
Nune Hovanisyan's Office Locations
- 1 2544 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 798-1085
- Aetna
- Cigna
About Nune Hovanisyan, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821629684
