Nyla Abbey, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Nyla Abbey, PA
Overview
Nyla Abbey, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.

Locations
Southwest Medical Association-summerlin10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 877-5199
Ratings & Reviews
She acts like she has all the time in the world for you. That's, sadly, very rare when it comes to a doctor's bedside manner. She listens to me and I feel like we're actually collaborating on the health plan together. Love her.
About Nyla Abbey, PA
