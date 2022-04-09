See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Nyla Abbey, PA

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nyla Abbey, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Nyla Abbey works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Association-summerlin
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 09, 2022
She acts like she has all the time in the world for you. That's, sadly, very rare when it comes to a doctor's bedside manner. She listens to me and I feel like we're actually collaborating on the health plan together. Love her.
Trina Boice — Apr 09, 2022
Photo: Nyla Abbey, PA
About Nyla Abbey, PA

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609384734
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nyla Abbey, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nyla Abbey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nyla Abbey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Nyla Abbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nyla Abbey works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Nyla Abbey’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Nyla Abbey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nyla Abbey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nyla Abbey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nyla Abbey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

