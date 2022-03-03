Overview of Obot Obot, MSN

Obot Obot, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.



Obot Obot works at Buffalo Psychiatric Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Lockport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.