Obot Obot, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Buffalo Psychiatric Center400 Forest Ave, Buffalo, NY 14213 Directions (718) 221-4500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Woodbridge Psychiatry680 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 302-3200Monday9:00pm - 10:00pmTuesday9:00pm - 10:00pmWednesday9:00pm - 10:00pmThursday9:00pm - 10:00pmFriday9:00pm - 10:00pmSaturday10:00am - 10:00pmSunday2:00pm - 10:00pm
- Aetna
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- Independent Health
Thank you you snd your wife been a blessing
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1861711467
- Buffalo Psych Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Obot Obot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Obot Obot accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Obot Obot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Obot Obot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Obot Obot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Obot Obot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Obot Obot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.