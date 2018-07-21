See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Octavian Mihai, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Octavian Mihai, PA-C

Pain Management
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Octavian Mihai, PA-C

Octavian Mihai, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.

Octavian Mihai works at Mihai Medical, P.C. in New York, NY with other offices in South Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Octavian Mihai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Octavian Mihai RPA, P.C.
    245 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 300-0000
  2. 2
    Mihai Medical, P.C.
    881 W Baxter Dr # 100, South Jordan, UT 84095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 300-2359
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Octavian Mihai?

    Jul 21, 2018
    I can with confidence fully say that doctor Octivan has helped me a lot. He has very good bedside manner’s and he actually cares I’ve seen so many doctors in the past three years and I’ve always had a really bad experience, from day one meeting Dr. Octivan I’ve always had a great experience, I felt very comfortable being in his hands and under his care, he’s truly helped me a lot and actually listens, cares and everything he does you can see the passion and love he has for his Patients!
    Hovo in North hollywood , CA — Jul 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Octavian Mihai, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Octavian Mihai, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Octavian Mihai to family and friends

    Octavian Mihai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Octavian Mihai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Octavian Mihai, PA-C.

    About Octavian Mihai, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Romanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649626078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University, New York, New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Octavian Mihai, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Octavian Mihai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Octavian Mihai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Octavian Mihai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Octavian Mihai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Octavian Mihai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Octavian Mihai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Octavian Mihai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Octavian Mihai, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.