Octavian Mihai, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Octavian Mihai, PA-C
Octavian Mihai, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.
Octavian Mihai works at
Octavian Mihai's Office Locations
-
1
Octavian Mihai RPA, P.C.245 E 44th St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (718) 300-0000
-
2
Mihai Medical, P.C.881 W Baxter Dr # 100, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (718) 300-2359Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I can with confidence fully say that doctor Octivan has helped me a lot. He has very good bedside manner’s and he actually cares I’ve seen so many doctors in the past three years and I’ve always had a really bad experience, from day one meeting Dr. Octivan I’ve always had a great experience, I felt very comfortable being in his hands and under his care, he’s truly helped me a lot and actually listens, cares and everything he does you can see the passion and love he has for his Patients!
About Octavian Mihai, PA-C
- Pain Management
- 7 years of experience
- English, French, German, Romanian and Spanish
- 1649626078
Education & Certifications
- Yale School of Medicine
- New York University, New York, New York
