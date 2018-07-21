Overview of Octavian Mihai, PA-C

Octavian Mihai, PA-C is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine.



Octavian Mihai works at Mihai Medical, P.C. in New York, NY with other offices in South Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

