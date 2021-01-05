Odette Fisher-Glover, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Odette Fisher-Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Odette Fisher-Glover, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Odette Fisher-Glover, FNP
Odette Fisher-Glover, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Odette Fisher-Glover works at
Odette Fisher-Glover's Office Locations
Three Rivers Medical Associates - Forest Drive Office3700 Forest Dr Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 799-1922Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Odette Fisher-Glover?
FNP Glover is hands down the best. She is thorough and listens to her patients. She actually takes the time to sit with you and talk about life. She'll listen for little things like diet, stress, etc and address it. She also goes over the charts with you and includes you in conversation. Any brochure or website recommendation she has given me, she explained why and what to do. You can tell she loves her job and provides the best care.
About Odette Fisher-Glover, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053398792
Frequently Asked Questions
Odette Fisher-Glover has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Odette Fisher-Glover accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Odette Fisher-Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Odette Fisher-Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Odette Fisher-Glover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Odette Fisher-Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Odette Fisher-Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.