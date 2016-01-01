See All Nurse Practitioners in West Palm Beach, FL
Ofelia Betancourt, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ofelia Betancourt, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ofelia Betancourt, APRN

Ofelia Betancourt, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Ofelia Betancourt works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Taraneisha Burgess
Taraneisha Burgess
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Ofelia Betancourt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ofelia Betancourt?

    Photo: Ofelia Betancourt, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Ofelia Betancourt, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ofelia Betancourt to family and friends

    Ofelia Betancourt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ofelia Betancourt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ofelia Betancourt, APRN.

    About Ofelia Betancourt, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699928721
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ofelia Betancourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ofelia Betancourt works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Ofelia Betancourt’s profile.

    Ofelia Betancourt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ofelia Betancourt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ofelia Betancourt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ofelia Betancourt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ofelia Betancourt, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.