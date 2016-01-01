Okon Antia is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Okon Antia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Okon Antia
Offers telehealth
Overview of Okon Antia
Okon Antia is a Physical Therapist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Okon Antia works at
Okon Antia's Office Locations
-
1
Results Physiotherapy10100 Katy Fwy Ste 170, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 379-7364
-
2
Motion Physical Medicine Wellness PLLC15750 Tuckerton Rd, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (713) 379-7363
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Okon Antia
- Physical Therapy
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811412471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Okon Antia accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Okon Antia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Okon Antia works at
