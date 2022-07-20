See All Physicians Assistants in Jacksonville, FL
Oksana Evans, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Oksana Evans, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL. 

Oksana Evans works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd
    1639 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-3067
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 20, 2022
Very friendly, made me feel relaxed and addressed all my concerns.
R.C. — Jul 20, 2022
Oksana Evans, PA-C
About Oksana Evans, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1225579618
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

