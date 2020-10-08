Oksana Prodan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Oksana Prodan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Oksana Prodan, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belmont, CA.
Dignity Health Medical Group1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
This is a very caring, knowledgeable, and helpful NP. Probably the most comprehensive complete physical I’ve ever had in the past 20 years. Takes her time, reads your chart, and is supportive and collaborative in figuring out a health plan. Great listening skills.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1780148619
- Sequoia Hospital
