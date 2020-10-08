See All Family Doctors in Belmont, CA
Oksana Prodan, NP

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Oksana Prodan, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belmont, CA. 

Oksana Prodan works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 08, 2020
    This is a very caring, knowledgeable, and helpful NP. Probably the most comprehensive complete physical I’ve ever had in the past 20 years. Takes her time, reads your chart, and is supportive and collaborative in figuring out a health plan. Great listening skills.
    Photo: Oksana Prodan, NP
    About Oksana Prodan, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1780148619
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Sequoia Hospital

