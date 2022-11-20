Overview of Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP

Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Marysville, WA. They graduated from Brandman University - Doctorate of Nursing Practice - PMHNP.



Dr. Akinyele works at Oasis Behavioral Services in Marysville, WA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.