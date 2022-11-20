Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akinyele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP
Overview of Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP
Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Marysville, WA. They graduated from Brandman University - Doctorate of Nursing Practice - PMHNP.
Dr. Akinyele works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Akinyele's Office Locations
-
1
Oasis Behavioral Health Services3955 156TH ST NE, Marysville, WA 98271 Directions (509) 381-6035Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Olajumoke Akinyele11877 Douglas Rd Ste 102147, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (509) 381-6035Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akinyele?
It was very nice meeting Dr olajumoke
About Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659807386
Education & Certifications
- Brandman University - Doctorate of Nursing Practice - PMHNP
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akinyele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akinyele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akinyele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akinyele works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Akinyele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akinyele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akinyele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akinyele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.