Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP

Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Marysville, WA. They graduated from Brandman University - Doctorate of Nursing Practice - PMHNP.

Dr. Akinyele works at Oasis Behavioral Services in Marysville, WA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akinyele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oasis Behavioral Health Services
    3955 156TH ST NE, Marysville, WA 98271 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 381-6035
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Olajumoke Akinyele
    11877 Douglas Rd Ste 102147, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 381-6035
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659807386
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Brandman University - Doctorate of Nursing Practice - PMHNP
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olajumoke Akinyele, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akinyele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akinyele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akinyele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Akinyele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akinyele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akinyele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akinyele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

