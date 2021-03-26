See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, MD
Olanireti Onabanjo

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Olanireti Onabanjo

Olanireti Onabanjo is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MD. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Olanireti Onabanjo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6304 Woodside Ct Ste 110E, Columbia, MD 21046 (443) 499-6299
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 26, 2021
    Dr Ola takes the time to understand everything about the patient, takes a holistic approach to her diagnosis and recommends tests and medications accordingly. Very caring, never felt rushed or pushed into strong/expensive medications. My second time visit to her revealed a lot about this and reminded me of a doctor from years ago that my family used to see. Awesome!
    Chirag S — Mar 26, 2021
    About Olanireti Onabanjo

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316156391
