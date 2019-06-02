Olesya Karakosta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Olesya Karakosta, LMHC
Overview
Olesya Karakosta, LMHC is a Counselor in Naples, FL.
Olesya Karakosta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Debra Jane Hoefling-lcsw LLC1044 Castello Dr Ste 210, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 784-3420
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Olesya Karakosta?
Been seeing Dr K for a couple months. Best decision I have ever made. So caring and compassionate. Really gave me solid steps I can take to improve my life. I can’t recommend her enough!!
About Olesya Karakosta, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1760828479
Frequently Asked Questions
Olesya Karakosta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Olesya Karakosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Olesya Karakosta works at
4 patients have reviewed Olesya Karakosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olesya Karakosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olesya Karakosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olesya Karakosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.