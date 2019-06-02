See All Counselors in Naples, FL
Olesya Karakosta, LMHC

Counseling
Overview

Olesya Karakosta, LMHC is a Counselor in Naples, FL. 

Olesya Karakosta works at Debra Jane Hoefling-lcsw LLC in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Debra Jane Hoefling-lcsw LLC
    1044 Castello Dr Ste 210, Naples, FL 34103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 784-3420
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    4.0
    Jun 02, 2019
    Been seeing Dr K for a couple months. Best decision I have ever made. So caring and compassionate. Really gave me solid steps I can take to improve my life. I can't recommend her enough!
    J in Naples, FL — Jun 02, 2019
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1760828479
    Olesya Karakosta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Olesya Karakosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olesya Karakosta works at Debra Jane Hoefling-lcsw LLC in Naples, FL. View the full address on Olesya Karakosta’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Olesya Karakosta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olesya Karakosta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olesya Karakosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olesya Karakosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

