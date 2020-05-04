Dr. Olga Green, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Olga Green, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Olga Green, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Northbrook, IL.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
-
1
Procare Medical Group LLC3000 Dundee Rd Ste 313, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 383-6224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
I would HIGHLY recommend Dr Green. My experience during our session was outstanding. She provided insight into my condition that was very relevant, practical and actionable. She always communicated clearly and concisely, a stellar professional in all aspects.
About Dr. Olga Green, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Russian
- 1407179302
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.