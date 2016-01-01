See All Neurosurgeons in Issaquah, WA
Olga Klachkovich, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Olga Klachkovich, PA-C

Neurosurgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Olga Klachkovich, PA-C

Olga Klachkovich, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. 

Olga Klachkovich works at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center in Issaquah, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Olga Klachkovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    EvergreenHealth Spine & Neurosurgical Care
    12039 NE 128th St Ste Tan, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Olga Klachkovich?

    Photo: Olga Klachkovich, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Olga Klachkovich, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Olga Klachkovich to family and friends

    Olga Klachkovich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Olga Klachkovich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Olga Klachkovich, PA-C.

    About Olga Klachkovich, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1548667330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olga Klachkovich, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olga Klachkovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Olga Klachkovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olga Klachkovich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Olga Klachkovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olga Klachkovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olga Klachkovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.