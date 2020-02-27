Olga Owens accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Olga Owens, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Olga Owens, FNP-BC
Olga Owens, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Olga Owens works at
Olga Owens' Office Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Med Grp-centennial Wic6170 N Durango Dr Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 940-1550Thursday7:00am -Friday7:00am -
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Olga Owens?
Olga listens and cares. Takes time to understand and explain what is going on
About Olga Owens, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720418726
Frequently Asked Questions
Olga Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Olga Owens works at
2 patients have reviewed Olga Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olga Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olga Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olga Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.