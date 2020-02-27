See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Olga Owens, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Olga Owens, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Olga Owens works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Olga Owens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Med Grp-centennial Wic
    6170 N Durango Dr Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 940-1550
    Thursday
    7:00am -
    Friday
    7:00am -
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 27, 2020
    Olga listens and cares. Takes time to understand and explain what is going on
    Kathy — Feb 27, 2020
    About Olga Owens, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720418726
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olga Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olga Owens works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Olga Owens’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Olga Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olga Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olga Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olga Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

