See All Gastroenterologists in Salem, VA
Olivia Darwin, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Olivia Darwin, PA-C

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Olivia Darwin, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, VA. 

Olivia Darwin works at LewisGale Physicians Gastroenterology - Salem in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Gastroenterology - Salem
    1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg B, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3573
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Barrett's Esophagus
Chronic Constipation
Chronic Diarrhea
Barrett's Esophagus
Chronic Constipation
Chronic Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Olivia Darwin?

    Oct 27, 2022
    Thank You For The Great Care I've Received From You Mrs. Darwin! Your Staff Is Kind And Curtious Too! Thank You For Referring Me To Doctor Brian Van-Der-Linden He And His Nurses Was Great And So Sterile And Clean At Blueridge Surgery Center! I'm So Thankful For You All! Sincerely Bryan G. Carter!
    — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Olivia Darwin, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Olivia Darwin, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Olivia Darwin to family and friends

    Olivia Darwin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Olivia Darwin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Olivia Darwin, PA-C.

    About Olivia Darwin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083279376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olivia Darwin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olivia Darwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Olivia Darwin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Olivia Darwin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Olivia Darwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olivia Darwin works at LewisGale Physicians Gastroenterology - Salem in Salem, VA. View the full address on Olivia Darwin’s profile.

    Olivia Darwin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Darwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Darwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Darwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Olivia Darwin, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.