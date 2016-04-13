See All Hospitalists in Philadelphia, PA
Hospital Medicine
5.0 (2)
Overview of Olivia Holland, PA-C

Olivia Holland, PA-C is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Olivia Holland works at Dept of Emergency Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Olivia Holland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Hospital Medicine
    2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 952-9012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Apr 13, 2016
    OLIVIA WAS VERY THOROUGH, AND NOT IN A HURRY. SHE HAS A VERY FRIENDLY PERSONALITY AND MADE ME FEEL COMFORTABLE.
    Erie, PA — Apr 13, 2016
    About Olivia Holland, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811367626
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olivia Holland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Olivia Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olivia Holland works at Dept of Emergency Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Olivia Holland’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Olivia Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Holland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

