Olivia McDonald

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Olivia McDonald

Olivia McDonald is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. 

Olivia McDonald works at Olivia McDonald, NP in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Olivia McDonald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Olivia McDonald, NP
    706 W 15th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 338-2596

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 01, 2022
I love Olivia! Her knowledge is vast and her bedside manner is so warm and friendly, I would never see anyone else !
Tracy — Dec 01, 2022
Photo: Olivia McDonald
About Olivia McDonald

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023649746
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Olivia McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Olivia McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Olivia McDonald works at Olivia McDonald, NP in Covington, LA. View the full address on Olivia McDonald’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Olivia McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia McDonald.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

