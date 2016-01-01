Olivia Carriger, ACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olivia Carriger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Olivia Carriger, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington1090 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-2990
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1063925923
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Olivia Carriger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Olivia Carriger accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Olivia Carriger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Carriger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Carriger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.