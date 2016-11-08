See All Counselors in Houston, TX
Olivia Ostrin, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Olivia Ostrin, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Olivia Ostrin works at Sandra L. Hotz Ph.d. PC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sandra L. Hotz Ph.d. PC
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1106, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 650-0235
  2. 2
    Olivia Ostrin M.Ed LPC
    11999 Katy Fwy Ste 385, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 558-6231

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depression
Depressive Disorders
Intimacy Problems
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Intimacy Problems

Treatment frequency



Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Intimacy Problems Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Olivia Ostrin, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902987316
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dapa-Westoaks Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Cape Town
