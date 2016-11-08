Olivia Ostrin, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olivia Ostrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Olivia Ostrin, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Olivia Ostrin, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Locations
Sandra L. Hotz Ph.d. PC1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1106, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 650-0235
Olivia Ostrin M.Ed LPC11999 Katy Fwy Ste 385, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (281) 558-6231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
Ratings & Reviews
Olivia is very smart, kind, caring and helpful.
About Olivia Ostrin, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1902987316
Education & Certifications
- Dapa-Westoaks Hospital
- University of Cape Town
Frequently Asked Questions
Olivia Ostrin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Olivia Ostrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Olivia Ostrin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Ostrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Ostrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Ostrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.