See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Granada Hills, CA
Olivia Pinedo, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Olivia Pinedo, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Olivia Pinedo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Granada Hills, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    10315 Woodley Ave Ste 123, Granada Hills, CA 91344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 667-6497
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Olivia Pinedo?

    Photo: Olivia Pinedo, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Olivia Pinedo, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Olivia Pinedo to family and friends

    Olivia Pinedo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Olivia Pinedo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Olivia Pinedo, LMFT.

    About Olivia Pinedo, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417087388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Olivia Pinedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olivia Pinedo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Pinedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Pinedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Pinedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Olivia Pinedo, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.