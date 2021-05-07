Olivia Snodgrass, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olivia Snodgrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Olivia Snodgrass, PA-C
Overview
Olivia Snodgrass, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Olivia Snodgrass works at
Locations
-
1
East Texas Vascular Associates P.A.700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 510, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Provider Select, Inc.
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Olivia Snodgrass?
Olivia Snodgrass to me is about the best you can get she put her patients first and let me tell you you know how you feel like you want to have a doctor that you are the only patient that they have ...well that’s the way she makes you feel- Awesome Lady
About Olivia Snodgrass, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1942661756
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Olivia Snodgrass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Olivia Snodgrass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Olivia Snodgrass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Olivia Snodgrass works at
6 patients have reviewed Olivia Snodgrass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Snodgrass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Snodgrass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Snodgrass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.