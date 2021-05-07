See All Physicians Assistants in Tyler, TX
Olivia Snodgrass, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
8 years of experience

Olivia Snodgrass, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.

Olivia Snodgrass works at East Texas Vascular Associates in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    East Texas Vascular Associates P.A.
    700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 510, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 595-2636
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • UT Health Tyler

Vascular Disease
Wound Care and Management
Vascular Disease
Wound Care and Management

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    May 07, 2021
    Olivia Snodgrass to me is about the best you can get she put her patients first and let me tell you you know how you feel like you want to have a doctor that you are the only patient that they have ...well that’s the way she makes you feel- Awesome Lady
    Daniel Garrett — May 07, 2021
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Olivia Snodgrass, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Olivia Snodgrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Olivia Snodgrass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Olivia Snodgrass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Olivia Snodgrass works at East Texas Vascular Associates in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Olivia Snodgrass’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Olivia Snodgrass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Olivia Snodgrass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Olivia Snodgrass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Olivia Snodgrass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

