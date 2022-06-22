Dr. Omer Iftikhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iftikhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omer Iftikhar, MD
Overview of Dr. Omer Iftikhar, MD
Dr. Omer Iftikhar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Slidell Cardiology Office2360 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 867-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Lakeview101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 300, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 641-7283Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was in the hospital for chest pains. Dr Iftikhar was very thorough and took time to explain things to me. I would recommend him highly. He will be my cardiologist from now on.
About Dr. Omer Iftikhar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1861832073
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- King Edward Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Iftikhar accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iftikhar speaks Hindi and Urdu.
