Onil Vallecillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Onil Vallecillo, PA
Overview
Onil Vallecillo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orange, CA.
Onil Vallecillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Hand Care Center Shoulder and Elbow Institute1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 860, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 835-6500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Onil Vallecillo?
Onil Vallecillo, PA-C is an excellent person and kind answers all questions and loves his job
About Onil Vallecillo, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912375577
Frequently Asked Questions
Onil Vallecillo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Onil Vallecillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Onil Vallecillo works at
4 patients have reviewed Onil Vallecillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Onil Vallecillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Onil Vallecillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Onil Vallecillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.