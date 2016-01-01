Ora Griskell, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ora Griskell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ora Griskell, MS
Overview
Ora Griskell, MS is a Dietitian in Newnan, GA.
Ora Griskell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ora Griskell?
About Ora Griskell, MS
- Dietetics
- English
- 1114487196
Frequently Asked Questions
Ora Griskell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ora Griskell using Healthline FindCare.
Ora Griskell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ora Griskell works at
Ora Griskell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ora Griskell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ora Griskell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ora Griskell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.